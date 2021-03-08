Flow Jamaica celebrates #IWD21

Flow Jamaica is marking International Women’s

Day with a global summit that will feature several of its internal executives and

international though leaders.

The telecoms firm is using the opportunity to drive awareness for the achievements of women and the need for equality and gender partiy as the world celebrates under the theme #ChooseToChallenge.

Director of communications and stakeholder engagement, Kayon Mitchell, said International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to evaluate our progress in driving positive change for women intheworkplace, achievingabalance in gender equality in leadership roles across the organization and creating a more balanced and inclusive workplace for all our employees. This year, our team members are commemorating the day through their personal pledges to challenge gender issues in their own communities. We’re also joining our wider LLA family of over 12,000 team members across Latin America and the Caribbean for our Summit which will address a variety of issues including the pandemic’s impact on working women, mental health, and how to overcome biases to grow professionally.”

What’s more, Kerry Scott, chief people officer of parent company, Liberty Latin America, said reinforced its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. “It is a commitment that we make from the inside out, by giving voice to our people, valuing their opinions, and empowering them to be themselves and bring their whole self to work. Today, on International Women’s Day, we advocate for gender equality and celebrate female accomplishments, but we know there is still much to be done. As a company, we are dedicated to closing the gap between men and women in the workplace, and we also want to be a positive catalyst for change in the communities where we live and work. We are on a journey, but I’m confident that advancements can be made if we continue to choose to challenge impediments to progress.”