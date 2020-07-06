FLOW makes timely smartphone donation to KSA Health Department

FLOW makes timely smartphone donation to KSA Health DepartmentMonday, July 06, 2020
The medical team at the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department is now more equipped to carry out contact tracing activities after doctors and nurses at the facility were presented with six ZTE smartphones by communications and entertainment firm, FLOW Jamaica.
The presentation took place recently at the health department’s Caledonia Crescent address.
In expressing gratitude for the donation, Anthony Wood, Parish Manager said the mobile phones would greatly enable the team to locate persons exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and facilitate arrangements for their quarantine.
Stephen Price, FLOW Jamaica’s Country Manager assured that the company is mindful of the need to play a role in the national drive to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that the donation is but another way in which the company is assisting the national health system.
