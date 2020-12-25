Flow offers fixed, mobile packages in Christmas promotion

Communications and entertainment provider Flow Jamaica says it has unveiled a suite of affordable bundle packages in its Christmas promotion campaign, which runs until December 31.

“The campaign features special offers on home Internet bundles for fixed and mobile customers, in a convenient, affordable integrated solution to meet their various online learning, entertainment and remote working needs,” Flow said in a release.

“The year has been a challenging one for our customers and our product, fixed and marketing teams worked hard to ensure that we offered a variety of attractive and compelling packages in response to the needs of our new and existing customers at all levels,” said Latoy Lawrence, senior manager, marketing.

“Given the high demand for connectivity to facilitate online learning and work-from-home activities, we wanted to ensure that as many of our loyal customers as possible could access our exciting packages for the holidays and beyond,” Lawrence added.