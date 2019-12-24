Flow restores service to customers in St Ann

Flow restores service to customers in St AnnTuesday, December 24, 2019
Telecommunications firm has restored mobile service to customers in St Ann who were impacted by the fire that damaged equipment and infrastructure at the company’s exchange in Brown’s Town last Friday.
These are customers in Brown’s Town, Orange Valley, Friendship Pen, Lime Tree Garden, Queenhyte, Gibraltar, Alexandria, Watt Town, Top Buxton, Murray Mountain and Liberty Hill.
Shawn Holder, Flow’s director of maintenance, said the company worked hard to get the service back to all their customers in St Ann as quickly as possible.
“Already, we have managed to get landline and Internet services restored to some customers in the communities of Benin, Goshen and Alexandria. We are mindful of the holiday period and have been working assiduously to get all our affected customers back online in the shortest possible time,” Holder said.
A team from Flow’s technical and security departments, along with personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.
