FLOW spearheads Safer Internet Day to promote digital responsibility

Jamaican telecommunications firm FLOW—a subsidiary of communications company Liberty Latin America (LLA)—will join others in the group of companies to celebrate Safer Internet Day (SID) on February 11th. lead.

The activities will be led under the global theme, Together for a Better Internet”, focusing on the importance of digital responsibility and the measures people, more specifically young persons, can take to use the internet safely.

“As an internet service provider (ISP), we provide connectivity for thousands of Jamaicans both on mobile and in their homes and schools. We are therefore not only keenly aware of the utility of the world wide web but also the threats in that space and so, we feel duty-bound to educate internet users of all ages about how to protect themselves in the online world,” shared Stephen Price, Flow Jamaica’s Country Manager.

Locally, Flow has embarked on an educational tour of primary schools across the island and will be hosting a summit for students at the Merl Grove High School on Tuesday (Feb 11).

“We welcome any opportunity to further educate our customers, particularly our youth, about how to navigate the web in a safe way,” added Price, whose company currently supplies free internet services to more than 400 primary schools and community centres across the island.

Flow has already trained some 500 students under the age of twelve to act as “online safety monitors” for their schools, families and communities. Spearheaded by the Flow Foundation, the students are taught the “SMART” rules for online safety and how to escalate problematic online matters to a responsible adult. The company is aiming to train another 500 students by the end of February 2020.

Safer Internet Day (SID) aims to inspire a global conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. Young people, parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, are all asked to join in helping to create a better internet.

Celebrated annually on the second Tuesday in February, Safer Internet Day organizers encourage millions of people unite to inspire positive changes online, to raise awareness of online safety issues, and participate in events and activities right across the globe.