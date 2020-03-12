FLOW takes precautions after employee exposed to coronavirus

Telecommunications company FLOW is taking the necessary precautions after it was informed by the Ministry of Health that one of its technicians may have been exposed to ‘patient zero’ of the coronavirus-COVID-19.

In a release, the company said the technician has been quarantined by the Ministry of Health.

“As a precautionary measure, we have also asked four additional team members, who were in contact with the technician, to work from home for a similar self-isolation period. We are also engaged in ongoing dialogue with Ministry officials,” it said.

In the meantime, FLOW said it will continue to monitor the situation, and keep its customers and employees informed as more information become available.

“The company has also committed to doing everything in its power to ensure uninterrupted service to its clients during this unprecedented period to minimize any possible impact,” it added.

It said it is implementing proactive measures enacted by Flow’s parent company, Liberty Latin America, across all of its markets in the Caribbean and Latin America, these include;

Suspending business-related travel, placing hand sanitizers and additional cleaning supplies in all offices and stores. Increasing frequency of cleaning across all company facilities.

Provision of ongoing educational information to employees regarding the virus and how to prevent infection. Working with local governments to issue PSAs to local communities. And activating its Regional and Local Crisis Management Teams and Business Continuity processes to continue monitoring and to make appropriate decisions