Flow takes steps to protect staff and customers

Flow Jamaica on Wednesday announced several additional measures that the company has put in place for its retail and technical operations to further protect its team and its customers.

The new procedures follow Flow’s statement last week where it indicated that its Local Crisis Management Team had been activated and was ramping up its COVID-19 preparedness and response. The company had also shared at the time that one of its technicians was quarantined while four others were in self-isolation. To date, no one has displayed symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, but all are still under the company’s policy of a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

“We are taking a number of proactive steps to protect the wellbeing of our employees and their families, our customers, our networks and our business,” shared Stephen Price, Country Manager.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we all have a collective responsibility to help the public and the authorities to reduce the spread of the virus. This has renewed our drive to continue delivering services in a manner that is sensitive to the needs of our community. It has pushed us to creatively adjust our operations to ensure continuity in any event.”

Already, Flow has implemented several measures for the protection of its teams and its customers. These include:

Retail

Restriction on the number of persons in the store at any given time;

All locations outfitted with sanitising stations

Flow team members, including Flow’s Mobile and Recharge teams, will be outfitted with the appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and will continue to offer services as per usual until further notice.

Customers and other visitors who display symptoms of illness will be courteously directed to other methods for accessing bill payment channels and customer services.



Flow customers can continue to top-up, check balances and pay their bills online using the My Flow mobile app, the company’s website at www.discoverflow.co, by calling its contact centre at 100 via a Flow phone (mobile and fixed) or 1-800-804-2994 as well as through online banking methods.

As a further precautionary measure, Flow has temporarily suspended customer service operations at its Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) booth. The kiosk remains open and will be frequently sanitised. Additional measures will also be implemented at locations in and around popular tourist destinations.

Technical

Effective immediately, Flow’s technical team will conduct an initial assessment during appointment scheduling.

All technical team members will be outfitted with PPE and will conduct further safety assessments prior to residential visits.

Alternate arrangements including remote troubleshooting will be conducted to serve customers who may be displaced by the protective measures.

On Monday, March 16, Flow also engaged in a one-day work-from-home trial across all its non-customer facing team and office locations. This as the company continues to anticipate and respond to the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

The exercise tested the company’s processes, performance and ability to support the highest level of service for customers, in the event that “work-from-home” and social distancing measures continue for an extended period of time.

Retail stores, contact centre and technical departments will remain operational with adjustments made as the company continues to monitor the evolving situation.

In compliance with the seven-day “work-from-home” directive for non-essential workers, Flow will also be making the necessary determinations for its team.