Flow targets small and medium-size businesses in free online webinar

WITH many businesses transitioning to the online space, Flow Business is continuing to empower small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) on their digital journey by helping them to seamlessly make the transition — including arming them with the necessary information to keep their business ahead of the game.

To this end Flow Business will be hosting another webinar on Thursday, with a stellar line-up of experts selected to discuss 'Digital Marketing 101: Building your small business brand online'.

“We are hosting this webinar because we want to ensure that as many of our small and medium businesses can benefit from the knowledge that will be shared. We are focused on empowering them and this free webinar is a way of doing that — bringing the experts together to help attendees gain an understanding of the key elements of being in the digital space,” said Dwayne Walters, senior manager, SME and partner channels at Flow Business.

Walters acknowledged that many small businesses may not readily have access to the information and resources needed to transition to the online space and noted that the free webinar is designed to help them.

“In this modern world we have to digitise our operations to remain competitive and effective. Powering your business into the digital space requires digital marketing expertise, and so we have put together an excellent panel to share their advice as we help small businesses with their digital transformation,” Walters added.

This is the second webinar in the Flow Business webinar series following its successful launch in March.

“Many persons, including business owners, entrepreneurs and prospective business owners, joined the first webinar in March and, based on the feedback, were happy with the amount of detail and information that was shared. It really was a success and we intend to continue providing this support to our small business owners,” shared Walters.