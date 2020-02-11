Flow teaches children internet safety

Students from the Half Way Tree Primary School, in St Andrew were exposed to ways to use the internet safely by Telecommunications company Flow.

This forms part of the company’s activities on safer internet use, leading up to the annual World Safer Internet Day (SID), on Tuesday, February 11th.

Students from grades four and five were treated to a very interactive and fun session at the school on Monday, which Sola Hines, Legal Council at Flow hoped brought the message about internet safety across.

“We want them to be smart on the internet, we want children to be safe in their interactions on the internet, to know the rules for safety when online, to know they’re not to speak to strangers online and share their personal information. We want the children to know that all the rules of safety which apply in real life, apply on the internet,” she said.

The Global theme for this year’s SID is “Together for a Better Internet”, and Flow believes it takes a collaborative effort to provide safer internet for our children.

“It’s very important for us, as internet providers to be teaching children about internet safety. In all that we do, we are concerned about our customers, and we are concerned in particular about our children.” she said.

The highlight of the day’s activities was the assignment of students as ‘online safety monitors’ for thier schools, families and communities.

Students were taught the SMART (Safe, Meeting, Accepting, Reliable, Tell) way to use the internet, and encouraged to share these methods with others.

So far, the telecommunications company has trained 500 students under 12-years-old to act online safety monitors, and aims to train even more.

Safer Internet Day aims to inspire a global conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. Young people, parents, caregivers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, are all asked to join in helping to create a better internet.