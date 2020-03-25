FLOW working to restore internet

FLOW working to restore internetWednesday, March 25, 2020
Internet service provider, FLOW said it is working to restore internet to its customers after a broadband disruption caused loss of internet in some sections of the island.
This inconvenienced many Jamaicans are working from home or doing online classes to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
FLOW had earlier indicated that it was prepared for the increase traffic that was expected as more Jamaicans stay home.
The company said its technical team is currently investigating the issue to have services restored in the shortest possible time. And it appealing for understanding.
