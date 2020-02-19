FLOW is committed to Jamaica’s development

Although telecommunication company, FLOW has been plagued with widespread theft and vandalism of its network cables, the company is still committed to support Jamaica’s development through increased network investment.

The assurance was given by FLOW’s country manager, Stephen Price.

According to Price, the company is increasing its investment in mobile and fixed networks to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

“We are laser-focused on enhancing the experience received by customers and are upgrading our telecommunications infrastructure in 28,000 homes, bringing TV and Internet services to another 35,000 homes during the first half of 2020, and 10,000 businesses before year end.”

He noted implemented measures to lessen the impact of commercial power outages on customers, and the continued roll-out of a dedicated business network to provide multiple redundancies and reduce the potential for service disruptions.

“Investing in our network and improving our overall operations demonstrates that we are serious about supporting Jamaica’s development and empowering Jamaicans with our technology. This isn’t something that we take lightly because we are here for the long haul,”he said.

The telecoms company reported that since last year they have suffered some 450 cases of theft and vandalism.

This has diverted much- needed infrastructural improvement funds to facilitate repeated fixing and or replacement of damaged and stolen cables.