Floyd Green sets eyes on August NIDS pilot roll-out

After over two years of reviewing and tweaking the National Identification and Registration Act (NIDS), minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Floyd Green expressed optimism on Wednesday that it will receive good buy-in when the pilot is launched in August.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes struck down NIDS in 2019, after it was challenged by Julian Robinson, general secretary of the People's National Party, for being in breach of the constitutional rights of Jamaicans. At the time Justice Sykes said that having declared some of the provisions as being in violation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedom, a view was formed “that what was left of the NIDS is to be declared null and void and of no legal effect”.

After reviewing and adjusting the Act, it was scrutinised by both Government and Opposition and received the approval of both sides of the political divide.

“The system is now voluntary so we will be inviting people to participate in that. It went through a joint select committee. When it came to the House, there was support on both sides, among the Government and among the opposition. We definitely believed we have passed some of the hurdles. I think, in principle, everybody appreciates that there is a need to be able to identify your people, especially to better and more efficiently provide their social services,” Green said, pointing out that the pilot will take place at five locations in Kingston and St Andrew.

Green further stated that there was no doubt the Government listened to the concerns of the people, looked at the rulings of the court, and are definitely at a new paradigm now.

According to Green, the new legislation has put in place a number of parameters in relation to security.

“We have enshrined in legislation some security requirements, such as once information is entered into the system it is encrypted, which is the first of its kind of legislation in Jamaica [and] speaks to the high level of security we will ensure that the database has,” Green said.

He added: “We have definitely benefited from the joint select committee process, taking in various views, and now what we have is the best, in terms of our law, and now all we have to do is build out a complementary enrolment process,” Green said, commending stakeholders for supporting the Bill.

Green will be working closely with the Registrar General's Department (RGD) and the Electoral Office of Jamaica to fully roll out ID cards islandwide when the pilot phase is completed closer to the end of this year.

NIDS should provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information. It will also have the ability to verify people's identity and enable them to sign documents electronically and access government services online in a secured fashion.