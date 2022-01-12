Floyd's mission — the voice and face of NIDS

Floyd Green, the Government minister who fell from grace last year under controversial circumstances, has now been tasked with being the “voice and face” of Jamaica's push to establish a national identification system (NIDS).

Green, who was recalled to the Cabinet Monday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was among three new ministers sworn in Tuesday by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at King's House, St Andrew, following Holness's announcement late Monday evening of a Cabinet shuffle.

Green, who is now minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), resigned from the Cabinet last September in the midst of public backlash after a video surfaced showing him and several other people in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act at a social gathering on a no-movement day.

He, as well as former Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, who now heads the newly created Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs; and Franklyn Witter, who was appointed the new minister of state in the agriculture ministry, took the oath of office and the oath of allegiance in the brief ceremony.

After the three were sworn, Holness told Green that the NIDS assignment was one of several “critical tasks” in the OPM that he would have to “take charge of”.

“The laws have been passed and we are now in the execution phase… I had the opportunity to tour the production facility and they are almost ready to go, but it needs that kind of guidance, it needs dedicated ministerial attention to ensure that Jamaicans do come on-board and participate fully,” Holness said.

“There are also administrative issues there, as well, that you would have to pay attention to; the establishment of the national identification and registration authority; so you will have your hands full. A part of ministerial work is advocacy and you will have to do a great deal of advocacy for the NIDS, meaning you will have to be communicating constantly with the public, you will have to become the voice and face,” he told Green.

NIDS will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information. The tool can also verify an individual's identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents and securely access a range of government services online.

Addressing Malahoo Forte, the prime minister said she would have the task of guiding the reformation of Jamaica's laws.

“You have a major task in front of you to reform Jamaica's laws, to start the process of reviewing our constitution and indeed the conversation has already begun about our status as a constitutional monarchy and the change we would all like to see. But there is a process to achieving that and we want to make sure that we order all our steps appropriately and you will have the task of guiding that from the executive's perspective,” Holness said.

According to the prime minister, the other task would be the “speed of the development of legislation and the passage of legislation”.

“These are areas in which you will focus. It has been a bottleneck for the Government effectively and efficiently achieving its mandate and so in the establishment of this new ministry we are hoping and putting great faith in you to ensure that we have the wherewithal to ensure that the legislative process is supportive of all the other processes the Government undertakes,” he said.

In the meantime, Witter has been saddled with the mission of leading the rebuilding of the agriculture sector post-pandemic.

“It requires the mobilisation of our farmers and farming communities. As we see what is happening globally to supply chains and the impact on prices, Jamaica must have the capacity to insulate itself somewhat,” Holness stated.

“We won't be able to do it fully, but we must have local capacity to supply our food needs, and part of your job will be to mobilise our farmers in our rural areas to ensure that our extension services are supporting them and that they get the resources and materials that they need so that at the local level our agriculture can meet the food needs of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Holness signalled that there will be “more changes” to the Cabinet in the coming months.

“In any Government there will always be need for human resource management. Like any organisation you have to move your staff around, you have to place people in positions that suit their competencies and you have to pay attention to what the public that you serve is saying, so this is one iteration of the changes that will have to be made to the Cabinet to get us to that point of fulfilling our mandate to the people,” Holness said.

“So there will be more changes to come to the Cabinet. Right now, we have focused on getting the Government's legislative agenda settled, getting agriculture back up, getting information back on track… so we have, in this iteration, addressed some element of the Government's performance. Later on in the year, or as opportunities present themselves, there will be more changes to come,” he said.