Flu virus with ‘pandemic potential’ found in China

A new flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists.

The flu was discovered recently and is carried by pigs, but scientists say it can infect humans too.

The scientists express concern that it could mutate further also that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

Because the virus is new people could have little or no immunity to the virus.

The scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers, should be swiftly implemented.