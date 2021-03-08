PHOTO: Following the rules

Pastor Stevenson Samuel and his congreagation at Waltham Park New Testament Church yesterday made sure to follow the Goverment's guideline on the number of persons allowed in the sanctuary for worship.

Responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that all places of worship, including churches, should only engage in online service with a maximum of 10 persons allowed inside the worship centre to facilitate online broadcasting.

The limit to only 10 people in the sanctuary, which will last until March 22, was greeted with mixed reactions from church leaders but Samuels and his team were playing by the rules yesterday.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)