Fontana profits flat

WHILE Fontana Limited saw a 20 per cent rise in its second-quarter top line to $1.85 billion as customers flocked to its six locations over the Yuletide season, the same could not be said for the bottom line of the pharmacy chain which remained flat at $234.84 million due to the revaluation of its lease liabilities, which doubled its finance costs to $94.32 million.

This was a result of the revaluation of the company's lease liability under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) 16 which saw a foreign exchange loss of $48.69 million relative to the $11.89 million over the quarter. IFRS 16 introduces a single lessee accounting model with a right of use asset and liability for leases with a tenure greater than 12 months. In the case of Fontana, all of its external leases are in United States dollars while its functional and reporting currency is in Jamaican dollars. The Jamaica dollar depreciated by 5.32 per cent over the quarter from $147.24 to $155.08.

Despite the less-than-stellar performance from a net profit perspective, Anne Chang, CEO of Fontana, remained resolute in the company's work during a period when price increases were rapid and logistical challenges continue to plague several companies. The quarter saw the curfew hours move from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm as the Government relaxed COVID-19 related measures.

“I would like to add that Fontana was extremely well-stocked despite the challenges worldwide regarding logistics and stock issues. It took a lot of planning and flexibility to get what was seen in-store. Our freight partners indicated that many parties did not get their goods in time for Xmas. It's probably the toughest year in terms of securing the right product at the right time with an unprecedented increase in logistics and product costs almost everywhere,” said Chang.

While several businesses have moved their prices with the pace of inflation and rise in supply costs, Fontana absorbed the higher costs in order to limit the impact to its customer base. Fontana has increased its inventory since the end of its 2021 financial year (FY) in June by $163.41 million to $999.17 million in order to keep ahead of longer lead times to source goods.

“As you notice on a daily basis, all prices are increasing around us. While it's always our goal to keep prices down, price increases are inevitable for every industry. However, we are doing all that we can to continue to grow our revenues and keep expenses in check. As we did last year, we are buying early, sourcing new suppliers and working diligently to anticipate the unexpected. This year, we are buying more in person which makes a huge difference,” Chang, explaining Fontana's move to contain price increases.

Despite the events in the second quarter, Fontana's revenue still remains up by 19 per cent at $3.16 billion over the six months with net profit up six per cent at $309.96 million. The quarter also saw cash on hand rise by 59 per cent from $223.5 million to $364 million. Cash flow from operations over the six months grew by 59 per cent to $622.13 million, which is a million away from the amount earned for its 2021 FY.

The company's total assets grew by 41 per cent to $4.80 billion as the company's cash balance swelled from $822.80 million in December 2020 to $1.72 billion in December 2021. Total liabilities rose by 47 per cent to $2.81 billion as the company secured a 6 per cent $500 million bond and its payables balance grew to $913.87 million. Shareholder's equity remains up 18 per cent to $1.99 billion.

Although Chang couldn't give a definitive timeline on the new Portmore location to be opened in 2023, she did note that it would be similar in size to the existing Montego Bay location while modelling the Waterloo location which includes a leased space. The Montego Bay store covers 19,125 square feet compared to the 36,261 sq ft at Waterloo.

“Our plan is to model Portmore after Waterloo; however, the size will be closer to our MoBay location. We will have 160 parking spots, which is ample. We have not finalised our tenants as of yet. We anticipate a high level of traffic due to Portmore and surrounding area size as well as the fact there is less competition when compared with Kingston competition,” Chang explained.

The new warehouse/distribution facility will enable Fontana to become more efficient through inventory expansion and also broadening the distribution of goods to other entities on a larger scale. Apart from becoming a more integrated company through technology and mobile applications such as Whatsapp to reach its customers, Fontana will be implementing its new point-of-sale system to further enhance its website offering.

Fontana's stock saw a 12 per cent decline to $9.93 on Monday following the market's opening for trading. In spite of this decline, Fontana's stock price remains up by 33 per cent year to date with a market capitalisation of $12.41 billion.