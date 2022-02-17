Food For the Poor helping flood victims In St Mary and Portland

AS people in sections of St Mary and Portland continue to struggle in the wake of recent heavy rains, which caused flood damage, Food For the Poor (FFP) , operating in partnership with disaster relief agencies, has been bringing much-needed relief to residents.

Homes, businesses and schools in the area suffered heavy damage from the rains, with schools forced to close, students evacuated through the emergency services, and business owners forced to dump damaged goods.

Flooding and landslides also adversely impacted livestock, and caused significant damage to crops as well as vital roadways. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

So far, FFP, which was among the earliest to respond to the situation, has donated 12 two-burner stoves, 100 food packages, 100 care packages, including blankets, 250 water purification tablets, and 12 shovels to support flood victims in three St Mary communities — Pagee, Jack's River and Frontier.

The organisation also participated in the assessments and data collection in the affected areas, and supported the relief agencies in the movement and distribution of relief items.

Agriculture and fishing manager for FFP Nakhle Hado said the organisation believes it is imperative to step up and mobilise resources to assist and support fellow Jamaicans at a critical time.

Hado said that FFP will also be following up on the outstanding needs within the affected communities, and will be considering the provision of houses — where applicable — for persons who have suffered total loss.

In recorded presentations, several of the residents expressed tremendous gratitude for the donations. One resident recounted being left with only the clothes on her body, while another spoke of how his exterior bathroom pipes were broken by the onrushing waters, causing much of his home to be damaged.

Having braved flood waters and lost almost everything, some persons can now look forward to at least having some of life's necessities on hand as they seek to recover and rebuild.

In addition to disaster relief response, FFP supports a number of community-based social development and welfare initiatives, including financial assistance for students at all levels of the education system, support for farmers and fisherfolk in several areas across the island, and assistance to health sector workers and institutions.