Food For the Poor to build 38 houses for 38th anniversary

FOOD For the Poor (FFP) Jamaica celebrated its 38th anniversary yesterday, and in recognition of this milestone the charity said it intends to construct 38 houses soon.

According to FFP, it set this goal through its latest fund-raising initiative called Race For Hunger, a recently launched month-long race that replaces its traditional 5K Walk/Run event.

Race For Hunger is being held between June 1 and 30 in collaboration with the charity's United States and Canada locations.

“For this event, anyone across the world will be able to register online, donate and choose either the charity in the United States, Canada, or Jamaica to receive his/her donation from registering and participating,” FFP said in a news release.

“Additionally, the race will not be restricted to a 5K but will now include 5K, 10K, half marathon, a marathon, 10 miles cycling, quarter century (25 miles), metric century (62.13 miles) and an imperial century (100 miles),” FFP stated.

“The pandemic has significantly affected hundreds of Jamaicans in need. We want to help as many persons as we can but we cannot assist a vast majority if persons do not donate, and we are asking Jamaicans to register and give so that we can help to make a difference in our nation during these trying times,” the release quotes FFP Jamaica Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose.

She emphasised that, through the Race For Hunger initiative, anyone in the world can also start their online fund-raiser with FFP Jamaica by clicking the race's link https://foodforthepoorja.org/raceforhunger/, where people interested in participating can register.

The cost to participate by walking, running or cycling is US$35.00 per participant.

One of the charity's ambassadors, World Champion sprinter Yohan Blake has already set up a page and people have been donating.