Food for the Poor to plant one million trees

Food for the Poor to plant one million treesThursday, November 26, 2020
|
Charity
group Food for the Poor is set to plant one million trees in support of the Jamaican
government’s tree planting initiative.
The government is seeking to plant three million trees over the course of three years as was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last year.
Food for the Poor has since come on board to plant one million fruit and timber trees.
Under their programme, ‘Fruits for the Poor’, which they kick-started in February, they have been working on the germination of 22 varieties of fruit trees. They are to work with the Forestry Department to set up a nursery for the germination of timber trees.
Under the project, the government expects to plant some 3,000 hectares of land with the trees.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy