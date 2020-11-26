Food for the Poor to plant one million trees

Charity

group Food for the Poor is set to plant one million trees in support of the Jamaican

government’s tree planting initiative.

The government is seeking to plant three million trees over the course of three years as was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last year.

Food for the Poor has since come on board to plant one million fruit and timber trees.

Under their programme, ‘Fruits for the Poor’, which they kick-started in February, they have been working on the germination of 22 varieties of fruit trees. They are to work with the Forestry Department to set up a nursery for the germination of timber trees.

Under the project, the government expects to plant some 3,000 hectares of land with the trees.