Football coaches talk about ‘unbelievable’ lightning strike incident

The head coaches of the Manning Cup teams whose players were affected by lightning during a football match on Monday (Sept 16) are sharing their feelings about the incident.

Jamaica College’s head coach Davian Ferguson described the incident as sad and unbelievable, while Woolmer’s Boy’s coach said it was a difficult situation.

“It’s a sad situation. Personally, I have never been a part of anything like this before. I have heard about it, but actually seeing it, was a little bit touching,” Ferguson told BUZZ, while expressing disbelieve at the occurrence.

JC player Terrence Francis, a teammate and Dwayne Allen of Woolmer’s were hit by lightning during the match at Stadium East in St Andrew.

The Wolmer’s student has since been released from hospital but the JC students remain hospitalized.

“Terrence is of good character. He is one of the leaders of our team and one of our better defenders. He was actually having an excellent game. He is somebody who is very critical to our group. He is very reliable and we will have to pray and hope that he is well. That’s the most important thing for us,” Ferguson said.

Coach Alex Thomas of Wolmer’s is hoping that all the players involved will recover quickly.

“It was a difficult situation to deal with. We never expected it but situations like these happen. We have to just hope for the best for the players.”