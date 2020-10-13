Football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Football
star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is said that he is showing no symptoms, but he will have to self-isolate.
This positive result also means that Ronaldo has been axed from Portugal’s squad that was scheduled to play against Sweden on Wednesday.
The Portuguese Football Federation, in a statement, explained that the Ronaldo is doing well.
“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the squad of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the statement said.
“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”
That game against Sweden would have been his third for the country in recent times, as the Juventus footballer’s last two games for Portugal were a friendly match against Spain and a game against France in the Nations League.
