Football star Peter-Lee Vassell is the new face of Gatorade

Jamaican international football star Peter- Lee Vassel is now the brand ambassador for Gatorade. Vassell penned a one year contract with Pepsi- Cola Jamaica yesterday at the company’s headquarters on Spanish Town Road, in Kingston.

The 21-year-old — who recently played as a midfielder for Los Angeles FC — said he was excited about the partnership.

“It means a lot to me as a player who grew up in Jamaica because Gatorade is a big brand not only in Jamaica but in the [United] States, and being an ambassador for Gatorade is a big thing for me, and I am just looking for greater things. …I was doing great things for them to want me to be their ambassador, so I have to keep doing what I am doing, and hopefully greater things will happen for me and for Gatorade,” he added.

Pepsi Cola Brand Manager Cornelia Nathan said that Vassell will be used in billboards and media executions. He will also be used as a promoter of the brand and in endorsed sponsorships at football and other athletic events.

“It’s a great partnership. He is already established and we want to be there with him. We want to build with him. To grow with him and be able to support him during his journey to football stardom. He is a very talented player, so we know this is a great choice,” she said