Football’s elite donate big bucks to help fight COVID-19

Members of football’s elite are showing their support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making large donations.

Football superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have pledged €1 million each to health facilities in Spain and Messi’s home country of Argentina. Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and super agent Jorge Mendes have also made a €1 million donation to hospitals in Portugal.

According to sources, Messi’s donation will be split between the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country. While Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

The Hospital clinic, Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and the Medical College of Barcelona released statements thanking their donors. The Hospital Clinic tweeted: “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”

A statement from the Medical College also read: “Pep Guardiola has made a donation of €1 million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”