Football’s elite donate big bucks to help fight COVID-19

Football’s elite donate big bucks to help fight COVID-19Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Members of football’s elite are showing their support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making large donations.
Football superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have pledged €1 million each to health facilities in Spain and Messi’s home country of Argentina. Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and super agent Jorge Mendes have also made a €1 million donation to hospitals in Portugal.
According to sources, Messi’s donation will be split between the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country. While Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.
The Hospital clinic, Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and the Medical College of Barcelona released statements thanking their donors. The Hospital Clinic tweeted: “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”
A statement from the Medical College also read: “Pep Guardiola has made a donation of €1 million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy