For Barbados' COVID-19 fight

Michael Johnson, warehouse supervisor, Salada Foods, checks to ensure that everything is ready to be loaded in a container at Salada Foods Warehouse last Thursday.



The container is destined for Barbados and includes a donation to the Barbados Health Authority of Jamaica Mountain Peak ginger tumeric instant tea to support that country's fight against COVID-19.

Looking on are Dianna Blake Bennett (centre), general manager of Salada Foods, and Tamii Brown, commerical and corporate affairs manager of Salada Foods.