Forget the personalities, check the principle, chief justice urges

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has responded to a recent call by the Jamaican Bar Association for lawmakers to rethink certain of the proposed amendments giving the Crown a limited right to appeal not guilty verdicts in criminal cases and to even further limit the prosecutorial rights in question.

The call came after the two Bills, the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act 2021 and the Judicature (Parish Courts) (Amendment) Act 2021, were passed without amendment in the Senate. The amendments seek to grant the prosecution a right of appeal with the consent of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) where there has been a verdict of acquittal in an administration of justice offence.

An administration of justice offence includes perverting the course of justice; bribery or intimidation of, or interference with a witness, judicial officer, family member of a witness or judicial officer; or perjury. Further, the amendments will allow the prosecutor to refer an acquittal to the Court of Appeal for its opinion on any point of law, mixed law, and fact under the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) Act and will amend the Criminal Administration Act to provide an exception to the rule against double jeopardy which would allow the prosecution, again with the consent of the DPP, to apply to the Court of Appeal to quash an acquittal and direct a retrial in limited circumstance.

But attorney-at-law Alexander Williams, president of the Jamaican Bar Association, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer following the passage, said the body remains “unconvinced” about the extent of the changes.

“First of all, I am not so sure how widespread it is across the Caribbean where the prosecution right of appeal has been granted in respect of facts. Prosecutorial right of appeal, as far as I am aware, in most cases has been limited to what is called an administration of justice offence, that is to say when somebody does something like influence a juror or whatnot and, of course, on a point of law. But we do not feel that there should be a prosecutorial right of appeal in respect of fact or in respect of mixed law and fact. It should strictly be limited to an administration of justice offence or on a point of law,” stated Williams, a former senator.

Speaking yesterday during the Annual Assize Service to mark the start of the Michaelmas term for St James, the chief justice, in noting the disquiet around the issue, questioned the Bar association's point of departure.

“The question seems to be with issues of mixed fact and law, and if we analyse it from the standpoint of principle, the remaining question really is, why shouldn't there be an appeal in those circumstance? Because if we are talking about 'justice, truth be ours forever' one way of establishing truth is by having the work of judges reviewed. Did the judge adequately or properly interpret the evidence? And the purpose of a criminal justice system is not to acquit the guilty,” the chief justice argued.

Continuing he said, “The purpose of the criminal justice system is to convict the guilty, acquit those who are innocent and those where the evidence is insufficient to establish guilt; that is really the purpose of the criminal justice system, and it serves a broader purpose as well which is to provide the means and mechanism by which the society determines who is deserving of punishment and who should not be punished”.

The chief justice added: “Oftentimes when we speak of the prosecution, we tend to forget that it is really the institutional way, the mechanism by which ordinary citizens have their say in court when they are the victims of crime and they witness serious crime. There are still other opportunities for private prosecution and way back in the deep mists of time that was how prosecutions were conducted. All the State did was provide the judge and the courtroom and the citizen had to run up and down and find the witnesses and find everybody and bring them to court, but as time evolved the State took the view that it should undertake the responsibility of prosecuting criminals because at the end of the day, ultimately, it is about justice and truth for ordinary citizens.”

According to Chief Justice Sykes, “that is really what the right of appeal is about”.

“So, if we forget the personalities of the moment and look at it from a standpoint of principle — and I will repeat, no defendant has any right to be acquitted because of judicial error — what he has a right to is a fair trial by an impartial court with the judge assessing the law and the evidence and applying law to fact, that is what the constitution guarantees; nothing more, nothing less,” he concluded.

Under the pending new regime, the definition of prosecutor is being expanded to take into consideration the other persons who may legally exercise prosecutorial powers.

The definition will include the DPP or any of the attorneys-at-law employed in that office or an attorney-at-law to whom the DPP has granted a fiat to prosecute the case, a clerk of the court, the Integrity Commission's director of corruption prosecutions, the director general of the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), and a person who has initiated a private prosecution.