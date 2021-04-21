Former Antiguan PM in recovery following leg amputation surgery

Former Antiguan PM in recovery following leg amputation surgeryWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda had his leg amputated on Tuesday (April 20).
According to state-owned media, ABS News, the 83-year-old who is also a National Hero is now recovering following the surgery.
Reports are that Bird’s leg had to be amputated following a toe infection which spread to his limb.
Bird served as the island’s second prime minister after his father Antigua and Barbuda’s first prime minister.
He served from 1994 to 2004.
