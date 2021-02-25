Former Bahamas PM hospitalised with COVID-19

Former Bahamas PM hospitalised with COVID-19Thursday, February 25, 2021
|
Former
Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hubert Ingraham, has been admitted to hospital
after testing for positive for COVID-19.
Ingraham was diagnosed with the virus more than a week ago but was admitted to hospital on Tuesday when his symptoms worsened, said Dr Duane Sands, a former minister of health.
Sands, who has been authorised to speak on his behalf, said at no time was the 73-year-old placed on a ventilator machine.
“He is COVID positive and he was being treated at home but got worse and is now hospitalised. He is stable, he is in a critical care area at Doctors Hospital being managed by a team of physicians as he convalesces,” Sands said.
The former Prime Minister’s diagnosis comes as 19 people, including 13 men and six women, were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.
