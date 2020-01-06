Former Barbados PM Owen Arthur takes over cash-strapped LIAT

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne says former Barbados prime minister, Owen Arthur, will replace Jean Holder, as the new chairman of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT.

“You would recognise there will be a new chairman. In fact, former prime minister of Barbados Owen Arthur, he will take over as the new chairman of LIAT,” Browne said, adding “I don’t think there could be any better candidate”.

Arthur will replace his fellow Barbadian, Holder, who retired late last year after being in the post for 16 years.

“After 16 years as a director and chairman of LIAT, he informed the shareholders that he would not be available for nomination as a director of LIAT’s Board for the next term,” LIAT said in a statement.

Speaking on his radio station over the weekend, Browne said that he believes that Arthur is the right person for the job given his history of fighting for the Antigua-based airline, whose major shareholders are the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

“Owen Arthur would have spent a large amount of his prime ministerial equity ensuring the survival of LIAT, and now that it is at the crossroads again, I think that Owen is the right person to lead LIAT out of these difficulties,” Browne said, noting that there will also be personnel and other changes at the Antigua-based airline.