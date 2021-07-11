Former beauty queen launches debut book on fostering children in business

“ Kidpreneurship in action” is the phrase that Nicole Haughton Wright likes to use to describe her two young children, Gray and Summer Wright, the inspiration behind her first book — An Introduction to Kidpreneurship: A Parent's Guide.

The book is a child-friendly guide to entrepreneurship that will help parents to assist and encourage any child expressing an interest in starting a business. It highlights 10 tips on getting started and each tip comes with an easy to complete workbook entry.

The book also provides a clear and concise understanding of the steps to be taken to create a business and has fun and creative ways to engage children including a vision board activity for children to enjoy.

“The goal of the book is to foster an interest in children from a young age to explore the world of entrepreneurship. Every child has a business idea and once you teach these concepts in a fun way they will thrive,” said Haughton Wright, a former Miss Jamaica Universe, now a marketer.

The first-time author came up with the idea to write a marketing guide for children with an interest in business when her own children started showing an interest in entrepreneurship.

This began in late 2020, when Haughton Wright created a fun challenge for her children to purchase their own Christmas present (a trampoline), to encourage them to develop a sense of independence. Her children were accustomed to baking with her as a family activity. She therefore suggested that they sell cookies to friends and family to raise the money to purchase their gift.

The business was so successful that after eight months, they have now established their own cookie business and trademarked their brand — YUMZ by Gray and Sumz, “Happy Cookies Made by Kids”. All of which is comprehensively outlined in the book.

The children are now seven and five years old and continue to show an interest in developing their business.

“Gray is all about 'merch' and is always coming up with ideas for YUMZ merchandise. So far, we have branded and sold kids aprons, which have done well,” said Haughton Wright.

“Summer on the other hand is the baker in the family. She loves making (and eating) cookie dough. So, we now have a range of pre-made cookie dough balls that we hope will be sold in supermarkets soon,” added the member of the famed Haughton's Pharmacy family business in Mandeville.

The hardcopy book costs $2,500 and is available at www.coolmarket.com and the ebook costs US$15 and can be ordered by e-mail info@yumzkidz.com.