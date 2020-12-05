Former Cayman Premier pleads guilty to assaulting barmaid

Former Cayman Premier pleads guilty to assaulting barmaidSaturday, December 05, 2020
|
Former Cayman Islands Premier turned House Speaker, McKeeva Bush, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday (December 3) in connection with an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a barmaid
Initially, Bush pleaded not guilty to all four charges brought against him but has since changed his plea to guilty for all but one of the charges.
In February 2020, Bush is said to have visited a popular bar in West Bay where he got into an altercation with the bar server.
It is alleged that Bush grabbed the bar server by her hair and punched her in the face several times.
CCTV footage has since surfaced which shows the House Speaker acting in a disoriented manner.
In one clip, Bush is seen attempting to grab the bar server’s phone, in which a struggle ensues.
He is also captured on video staggering, later collapsing in a parking lot.
The public figure was charged with three counts of common assault and one count of disorderly conduct under the Liquor License Law.
The attorney representing Bush, Michael Alberga, said his client was not pleading to count one because there was no video evidence to support it.
Alberga told the court that Bush was not in a position to accept or deny the facts of the first count.
Bush, who was released on bail, is set to return to court in January.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy