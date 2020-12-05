Former Cayman Premier pleads guilty to assaulting barmaid

Former Cayman Islands Premier turned House Speaker, McKeeva Bush, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday (December 3) in connection with an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a barmaid

Initially, Bush pleaded not guilty to all four charges brought against him but has since changed his plea to guilty for all but one of the charges.

In February 2020, Bush is said to have visited a popular bar in West Bay where he got into an altercation with the bar server.

It is alleged that Bush grabbed the bar server by her hair and punched her in the face several times.

CCTV footage has since surfaced which shows the House Speaker acting in a disoriented manner.

In one clip, Bush is seen attempting to grab the bar server’s phone, in which a struggle ensues.

He is also captured on video staggering, later collapsing in a parking lot.

The public figure was charged with three counts of common assault and one count of disorderly conduct under the Liquor License Law.

The attorney representing Bush, Michael Alberga, said his client was not pleading to count one because there was no video evidence to support it.

Alberga told the court that Bush was not in a position to accept or deny the facts of the first count.

Bush, who was released on bail, is set to return to court in January.