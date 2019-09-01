Former Chamber of Commerce head Sameer Younis has died

Former Chamber of Commerce head Sameer Younis has diedSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Nation builder, businessman and philanthropist Sameer Younis died Sunday morning (Sept 1). He was 76.
Younis, a former president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association, was known for spearheading training programme for youths. This helped to earn him the Order of Jamaica. He also held the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).
As a businessman, he started Fabrics de Younis in 1970 and would go on to become president of the JMA and JCC.
Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller had said Younis inspired her with the work he was doing to help those who are less fortunate as well as his contribution to the growth and development of Jamaica.
