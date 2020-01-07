Former chief medical officer defends his integrity

Former chief medical officer defends his integrityTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
Dr Winston De La Haye has said that his work as chief medical officer (CMO) had not affected by his affiliation with the People’s National Party (PNP).
Haye—who is the PNP’s candidate to run for the St Catherine East Central constituency in the next general election—has said that his work has not been influenced by his connection.
De La Haye served under both the PNP and JLP administrations. He served as CMO under the Andrew Holness administration from 2016 to 2018.
He said that his integrity is intact.
De Lay Haye was confirmed as the Opposition PNP’s caretaker candidate at a meeting with party executives last Thursday.
Jamaica’s next general election is constitutionally due in 2021 but it is expected that Jamaicans will go to the polls this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy