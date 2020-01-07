Former chief medical officer defends his integrity

Dr Winston De La Haye has said that his work as chief medical officer (CMO) had not affected by his affiliation with the People’s National Party (PNP).

Haye—who is the PNP’s candidate to run for the St Catherine East Central constituency in the next general election—has said that his work has not been influenced by his connection.

De La Haye served under both the PNP and JLP administrations. He served as CMO under the Andrew Holness administration from 2016 to 2018.

He said that his integrity is intact.

De Lay Haye was confirmed as the Opposition PNP’s caretaker candidate at a meeting with party executives last Thursday.

Jamaica’s next general election is constitutionally due in 2021 but it is expected that Jamaicans will go to the polls this year.