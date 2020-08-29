Former cop accused of killing George Floyd wants charges dropped

Former cop accused of killing George Floyd wants charges droppedSaturday, August 29, 2020
Despite the
many videos showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling in
George Floyd’s neck, he wants the murder charges against him to be dropped.
According to his attorney, there is no probable cause to support charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. This information was submitted in court papers on Friday.
“I can’t breathe,” were the words George Floyd uttered while Chauvin knelt in his neck for eight minutes as several persons begged the cop to stop. Floyd died on May 25.
Three former cops were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
They were all fired.
The incident highlighted systematic racism and police brutality. It also sparked major protests in the United States and several countries around the world.
While Chauvin’s attorney wants the matter to be dropped, prosecutors are asking for stricter sentences if the four former cops are found guilty.
