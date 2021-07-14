Former deejay shot dead during dispute in his community

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny — Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in Trelawny are expected to charge three individuals who were taken into custody in connection to Monday morning's killing of an erstwhile deejay who was shot at point-blank range during a dispute in his community.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Glenford Henry, popularly called Neko, of Kitchen Crescent in Wakefield.

Reports from the police are that Henry was shot dead about 8:05 am.

The police were called and, upon their arrival, his bullet-riddled body was found under a tree by the side of the road across from his house.

The alleged shooter and two of his alleged cronies were subsequently arrested.

The police seized a pistol, believed to be the murder weapon, with three live rounds.

Ray Henry, the devastated brother of the deceased whose daughter died of natural causes less than a year ago, was trying to come to grips with the killing on Monday.

“I just feel mash up because me don't survive my daughter's death as yet and this come happen. Mash up! Mash up! This [yesterday] morning mi get the news say him dead. He was a jovial person with most people... but you know mi can't tell what happened,” bemoaned the sibling.

“He was a former deejay... mi don't know what happened that could cause this. Mi know him went away two times and come back say him going fix up the place.”

He is hoping that the perpetrators of his brother's murder will be brought to justice.

“Mi would like them [the police] catch the culprit them. People must get caught when dem do wrongs. Pay for the wrongs that you do,” he said.

Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Wakefield Division Jonathan Bartley was one of the many who remembered Henry as someone who participated in community activities.

“He was an entertainer — a deejay, joker. I did not know him [as being] involved in any crime. He just give his little jokes. He was a community person. He would assist with cooking and any little thing. His passing is most unfortunate," Bartley said.

Henry's killing brings the murder tally in the parish to seven since the start of the year.