Former FIFA VP, Jack Warner tests positive for COVID-19

Former FIFA VP, Jack Warner tests positive for COVID-19Friday, September 04, 2020
Former vice-president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Austin Jack Warner, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 77-year-old confirmed his diagnosis in a statement posted on Facebook. He remains in hospital.
“Mr Warner has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in fact being treated. He wishes to advise all, that he is alive and in good spirits, as always,” the statement said.
Warner is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges related to his tenure as a senior global official and is the second former Trinidadian government minister to test positive for COVID.
His former colleague, Dr Tim Gopeesingh was recently released from a state health institution.
Trinidad and Tobago currently 1,984 coronavirus cases and 29 people deaths. There are 1,255 active cases in the country.
