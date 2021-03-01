Former French president convicted of corruption, sentenced to a year in prison

Former French president convicted of corruption, sentenced to a year in prisonMonday, March 01, 2021
|
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison. However, two of those are years suspended.
Sarkozy was accused of forging a “corruption pact” with his lawyer and a senior magistrate.
The court had heard how Sarkozy instructed his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, to offer the magistrate a cushy job on the Côte d’Azur in return for information on a separate investigation on him.
He was France’s president from 2007 to 2012.
But it’s highly unlikely that Sarkozy will spend a day in prison. The one-year prison sentence can be served with certain conditions. This can include the wearing of an electronic bracelet or limited home confinement.
He is expected to appeal the conviction.
