Former French president convicted of corruption, sentenced to a year in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison. However, two of those are years suspended.

Sarkozy was accused of forging a “corruption pact” with his lawyer and a senior magistrate.

The court had heard how Sarkozy instructed his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, to offer the magistrate a cushy job on the Côte d’Azur in return for information on a separate investigation on him.

He was France’s president from 2007 to 2012.

But it’s highly unlikely that Sarkozy will spend a day in prison. The one-year prison sentence can be served with certain conditions. This can include the wearing of an electronic bracelet or limited home confinement.

He is expected to appeal the conviction.