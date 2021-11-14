Former Government Minister OD Ramtallie dies at 96

Former Government Minister OD Ramtallie died late Sunday (November 14).

Ramatallie had only recently celebrated his 96th birthday.

The former vice president of the People’s National Party (PNP) had been ailing since 2012.

He previously served as Housing Minister and later Minister of State in Energy and Mining in the 1970s.

Ramtallie was also a former Member of Parliament for South West Clarendon and Central Clarendon.

He served the PNP and Jamaica under one Chief Minister of Jamaica and three Prime Ministers – Norman Manley, Michael Manley, P.J. Patterson and Portia Simpson Miller.

Shadow minister Peter Bunting in 2012, lauded him for the pivotal role he played in helping the party to win at the polls in the 2011 general election, namely his assistance with the West St Mary seat

Following news of his passing several senior party officials have taken to social media platforms to share tributes for a man described as selfless and committed to nation building.

“I’ve been advised that veteran PNP stalwart, O.D. Ramtallie has passed. He was a passionate and truly committed comrade selfless in his love of Party and country. May his soul rest in power,” said party leader, Mark Golding.

“Goodbye and so long faithful and loyal comrade O.D . Ramtallie . Your trumpet has sounded and you have answered the call . Rest In Peace,” added Donna Scott Mottley.