Former Jamaican cop, Reneto Adams tests positive for COVID-19

Former high-ranking Jamaican police superintendent, Reneto Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised.

According to local media, Adams, who is 71-years-old is on oxygen and is “not doing badly”.

Adams reportedly blacked out after an accident at his home. He was taken to hospital where he did a coronavirus test that came back positive.

The controversial cop spent 41 years in the Jamaica Constabulary Force. During that time he led Crime Management Unit (CMU), which specialized in heavy-handed policing.