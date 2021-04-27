Former Jamaican cop, Reneto Adams tests positive for COVID-19

Former Jamaican cop, Reneto Adams tests positive for COVID-19Tuesday, April 27, 2021
|
Former high-ranking Jamaican police superintendent, Reneto Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised.
According to local media, Adams, who is 71-years-old is on oxygen and is “not doing badly”.
Adams reportedly blacked out after an accident at his home. He was taken to hospital where he did a coronavirus test that came back positive.
The controversial cop spent 41 years in the Jamaica Constabulary Force. During that time he led Crime Management Unit (CMU), which specialized in heavy-handed policing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy