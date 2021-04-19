Former Jamaican PM and company dismissed by Privy Council

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica Portia Simpson Miller, along with several other stalwarts of the People’s National Party (PNP) will have to answer questions about their involvement in the Trafigura matter in open court.

That’s the ruling handed down by the UK-based Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest appellate court, this morning. The dismissal comes after the group’s defense lawyers had also lost at the Jamaican Court of Appeal.

Now the former PM, along with former energy minister Phillip Paulwell, former PNP chairman Bobby Pickersgill, Colin Campbell and Norton Hinds will now have to testify in open court.

They will now publicly face questions from Dutch authorities about a $31-million donation by Trafigura Baheer to the then-governing PNP in 2006.

The Dutch authorities are said to be investigating Trafigura in this matter and not the persons in question. The appellants have insisted, however, that they have no information that can assist the Dutch investigation.