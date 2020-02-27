Former Jamaican PM Bruce Golding in Guyana to observe March 2 elections

The Organization of American States (OAS) says its Chief of Mission, former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, arrived in the country on Wednesday to observe the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The OAS said Golding’s first activity was the signature of the Agreement on Electoral Access with the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield.

The mission, which comprises 17 international experts of 13 nationalities, began its fieldwork in the country on February 21.

The OAS said the team will deploy to four regions: Regions 2, 4, 6 and 10.

“The Chief of Mission and experts will meet with electoral and government authorities, political leaders, candidates and representatives of civil society, among others, to discuss the different aspects of the electoral process,” OAS said.

It said the mission will analyse issues related to the voters’ list, electoral organisation and technology, the political participation of women, political party financing and electoral justice.

The OAS said this is the sixth Mission that it has deployed to the General and Regional Elections in Guyana, having observed the electoral processes of 1997, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2015.