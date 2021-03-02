Former Liverpool footballer Ian St John has died

Former Liverpool footballer Ian St John has diedTuesday, March 02, 2021
Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died. He was 82-years-old.
According to a statement from his family, St John died after a long illness. It did not disclose what the illness was.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside,” the statement said.
“We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times. The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”
Liverpool also announced his death on Twitter on Tuesday, and expressed thier condolences. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John,” the tweet read.
‘The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”
St John won two First Division titles under Bill Shankly at Anfield in 1963-64 and 1965-66 and scored the winner in the 1965 FA Cup final. He also represented Scotland 26 times and would later go on to manage boyhood club Motherwell, as well as Portsmouth.
