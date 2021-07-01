Former Montserrat Premier David Brandt found guilty of sexual exploitation

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 30) found former Premier of Montserrat David Brandt guilty on six counts of sexual exploitation, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Brandt, currently one of just 20 inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison, is to remain in custody until his sentencing on July 14.

On September 18, 2015, Brandt was charged with two counts of conspiracy to have sexual intercourse with a minor dating back to 2010.

He was subsequently released on EC$20,000 bail.

In November 2018, more charges were brought against Brandt after Britain spent over £200,000 of its foreign aid budget to investigate the former chief minister on suspicion of child sex abuse

Brandt was arrested again and subsequently charged with an additional 2 counts of child sexual exploitation and 1 count of perverting the course of justice.

At the time of his arrest Brandt denied the allegations, insisting that he was not guilty of the charges against him.

“I am not guilty of these charges. My day in court will show that is the case, and that I am innocent. These allegations that have been brought against me are totally false,” said Brandt.

David Samuel Brandt is an attorney and politician from Montserrat who served as the island’s 6th Chief Minister from August 22, 1997 to April 5, 2001.

In 2011 Montserrat replaced the Office of Chief Minister with the Office of Premier.