Former MP Ruddy Spencer hospitalised

Rudyard ‘Ruddy’

Spencer, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) campaign co-chairman, has been hospitalised

after suffering a stroke on Monday.

It is understood that the JLP is to issue a statement soon.

Spencer was the member of parliament for Clarendon South Eastern for 18 years. He stepped down in February.

Like many other Jamaicans, former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson Miller, is praying for Spencer’s full recovery.

“Wishing my friend and colleague of many years, Ruddy Spencer, a full and speedy recovery. Praying that the hand of God will rest upon you,” she said on Twitter on Tuesday.