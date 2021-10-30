Former national footballer pleased by sight of home being built for him

After living in squalor for more than three years, former national footballer Miguel Blair breathed a sigh of relief Thursday as teams from Food For the Poor (FFP) and Bert's Auto Parts started to construct a two-bedroom house for him on Water Street in Kingston.

The house, according to FFP, is the second to be built recently using its new and improved home design, which gives beneficiaries access to a water harvesting system and other recently introduced infrastructure.

An elated Blair told journalists that he was happy to see the workmen bring his house close to completion, which will give him some level of comfort.

“I feel nice that they are doing this for me, because I was living under terrible conditions. I don't have any water or light or sanitation. This will improve my standard of living and give me a better life,” said Blair.

Happy about the pace at which things have developed in Blair's favour, former national footballer Allan “Skill” Cole told the Jamaica Observer that he and other friends of Blair come together regularly to ensure he has food and receive care. However, they were determined to do something to improve his living conditions, which gave birth to the house project.

“The state was inhumane. Di man a live wid rat and all a dem thing deh inna him place. It was just unbelievable. We called all the brothers and sisters together and we said, 'No, it can't work,' and we started the mission to make sure the man got food and money to do whatever. We have been doing it for quite a while — for three years — and then we went to Food For the Poor and did what we had to do,” Cole said.

“Michael Tulloch was in charge and Neville Oxford was one of his assistants, and they went and did all that was required. We got contributions from the Vere Technical Past Students' Association and others. We are doing it for love and we are glad to see the response. We give thanks for Bert's, Food For the Poor and everybody,” he added.

Bert Tomlinson Jr of Bert's Auto Parts — the company that funded the project — said hoped Thursday's activities will inspire other companies to give back to the people most in need.

“The most important thing is that Mr Blair has a standard of living that is humane... We are hoping that this action here today can inspire others to give back to society and give back to others in need so that we can make Jamaica a better place to live for Jamaicans. Thanks again to Food For the Poor. We wouldn't be able to do this without the loyal customers of Bert's Auto Parts. The customers are the enablers of what we are doing here today. We have provided appropriate financing so he has everything that he requires,” Tomlinson Jr said.

With all the hurdles that stakeholders had to clear to get the project approved, Food For the Poor Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell Rose was pleased it is quickly becoming a reality. She thanked Bert's for not hesitating to partner with FFP to help Blair.

“When Bert's told us they wanted to build a house for a family to make a difference, we knew that Mr Blair's case would have been the best for them. This is a partnership that will last forever. I know that this is going to make a difference. One of the things we pride ourselves on is that we are not just building houses, but also improving the lives of the persons.”