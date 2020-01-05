Former NCB branch in Montego Bay converted to supermarket

Former NCB branch in Montego Bay converted to supermarketSunday, January 05, 2020
The former home of the first branch of the
National Commercial Bank in St James is now housing a supermarket.
The branch, which was located on St James Street in the town of Montego Bay, had been closed for a while, and its operations were moved to the Baywest and Fairview locations.
However, for many, it was strange to see the space once associated with NCB being used as a supermarket.
Luckily, the ATMs are still on the building, so persons can use the location for some amount of business.
While the change is shocking to some persons, this is not the first time that a former NCB branch has been converted into a supermarket, as something similar happened on Barnett Street in the parish about five years ago.
