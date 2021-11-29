Former PM warns Labourites about corruption

Former prime minister and once leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Bruce Golding, has warned party supporters about the danger of them being involved in any corrupt activities.

In a thought-provoking address to the JLP's 78th annual conference yesterday, Golding charged that acts of corruption by members of the Government would amount to them spitting in the face of thousands of Jamaicans who voted to elect Andrew Holness as their prime minister.

According to Golding, Holness is being forced too often into damage control mode, due to the actions of some public officials.

Golding said credit must be given to councillors and Members of Parliament (MP) for their contribution towards the party's victory in the 2020 General Election, but he underscores that the landslide win was because, “Andrew Holness, more than anyone else, commanded trust and confidence”.

The former prime minister said the Holness has built a treasure trove of public goodwill, through his style, commitment, energy and determination, which resonate with Jamaicans.

But Golding warned Labourites that the goodwill Holness now enjoys must be protected or it will be easily eroded.

“I want to make it very clear that this goodwill that he enjoys is very delicate, very fragile. It has to be handled with utmost care,” said Golding as he used a cricket analogy to charge that Holness is being regularly forced to play defensive strokes to protect his wicket, as a batsman would in the game of cricket.

“Running the Government is not something that can be done by Andrew Holness alone. Hundreds of us are asked to take on responsibility for the effective and efficient management and administration of those entities that execute government policies and implement government programmes. What you do directly impacts and reflects on how he is viewed by the public and the level of trust and confidence.

“When we mess up, he is the one that gets the blame. He gets fried in our fat. We need to do our jobs well, with integrity and in the best interest, not of ourselves, but of the country. Don't make the mistake of believing that the assignment we have been given is something we are entitled to because we are good Labourites. If we believe that we are put there to pursue our own interests or feather our own nest, then we are letting down Andrew Holness. We are colting the game. We must not let down the thousands of Labourites who put us where we are and who have kept us where we are.”

Some JLP controversies under Andrew Holness

1) The Ruel Reid Education Ministry/ Caribbean Maritime University scandal

2) Floyd Green partying on a no-movement day

3) Petrojam questions about of expenditure

4) Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright allegedly caught on video beating a woman.