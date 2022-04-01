Former police chief knocks SOEs

Former Police Commissioner Hardley Lewin has urged the Government to rethink imposing states of public emergencies (SOEs) for extended periods and to instead focus on seriously disrupting the migration of criminals.

“We have carefully nurtured, over the last 70 years, some of the issues we are facing now. We need not go back over history about how we got here, we are not going to get out of it overnight, but there are some immediate things that need to be done to cauterise the problem and that's largely a police issue,” Lewin said Wednesday at the launch of rights watchdog Jamaicans For Justice's annual State of Justice Report inside the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew

“We have differences as to how we do it and I am one of those who say the SOE is not the way… the kinds of states of emergency and the things we have been doing, to me, is an abuse of good human resource [because] it is human resource intensive,” added Lewin who, before becoming the island's top cop, was chief of defence staff at the rank of rear admiral.

Lewin said the results of the first SOE declared in Montego Bay in 2018 should have been sufficient to prove that the measure would not achieve the desired results. Since then, several SOEs had been declared in a number of police divisions. But in November last year SOEs, which had been imposed in seven police divisions, collapsed after a three-month extension bid was thwarted in the Senate as the Administration failed to get the single Opposition vote in the 21-member Upper House which would have green-lighted the extension with a two-thirds majority.

“I have no problem with an SOE for two weeks if you want to go shock and awe, but when it expires it expires. There are many operational measures which can be implemented that have better value than a state of emergency which, as I warned, has turned out to be a farce,” Lewin contended.

According to Lewin, the security forces must focus their energies on cutting down on the free movement of criminals.

“The tools you have in the box are finite, there is no magical tool. So we must not look for a new commissioner who is going to come with some bright [new idea]; it does not exist, it is how you use the tools that you have in combination,” the former top cop said.

“So, you want to break up the space and the free movement of criminals throughout the country or in areas. You can't do it by having some soldiers and police under a tent at a fixed point. You need to have mobile checkpoints. They drive around. So, half an hour there, move around, criminals must be kept off balance; just one strategy, cut down the space and the free movement of criminals,” Lewin stated.

“They are thinking, and we are not thinking. It's as simple as that, and we have got to be adaptable. So, when we start to make some success, understand that they are going to adapt because they are highly adaptable,” he said.

Warning that criminals are always plotting to outfox the security forces, the former commissioner of police warned that the recent spate of recovery of shipments of guns and ammunition will not be taken lightly by the underworld.

“Don't wait for their new methodologies to take hold before we play catch up; think it through. What are they going to do next. You see the recent successes at the wharves? They are going to move their method of importing weapons,” he said.

Added Lewin, “We have in the security forces the leadership, the brains to think through these things, but we must get out of some of the things we are just locked into doing. Think our way through it, try new things and combinations of things.”

In pointing out that daylight murders increased during the curfews and lockdowns that accompanied the imposition of measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic, Lewin said the operational measures of the security forces have to be planned with these probabilities in mind.