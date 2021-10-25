Former police chief to be buried Wednesday

Former police chief to be buried WednesdayMonday, October 25, 2021
|
PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The funeral for former police commissioner and custos of Portland Roy Thompson has been set for October 27 at Saxthorpe Methodist Church in St Andrew.
This is to be followed by his burial at Kensington in Portland.
After three days of providing mourners with an opportunity to express written tributes, a condolence for Thompson was closed in Portland just over one week ago.
Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz was among those who paid tribute.
“Uncle Roy, I will miss your love, support, guidance, and encouragement. Your indelible contribution to the parish of Portland is laudable. We will miss you always,” she wrote.
Thompson served as commissioner of police from 1991 to 1993 and as custos of Portland from 2000 to 2013.
— Everard Owen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy