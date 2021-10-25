Former police chief to be buried Wednesday

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The funeral for former police commissioner and custos of Portland Roy Thompson has been set for October 27 at Saxthorpe Methodist Church in St Andrew.

This is to be followed by his burial at Kensington in Portland.

After three days of providing mourners with an opportunity to express written tributes, a condolence for Thompson was closed in Portland just over one week ago.

Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz was among those who paid tribute.

“Uncle Roy, I will miss your love, support, guidance, and encouragement. Your indelible contribution to the parish of Portland is laudable. We will miss you always,” she wrote.

Thompson served as commissioner of police from 1991 to 1993 and as custos of Portland from 2000 to 2013.

— Everard Owen