Former Police Federation chair injured in crash

Former Police Federation chair injured in crashWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson received minor injuries yesterday morning after the vehicle in which he was travelling crashed before landing in the sea along Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in east Kingston.
Wilson, who for years served as chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, was taken to hospital for x-rays as he had initially suspected that he had broken a leg in the crash. His status was not clear at press time.
The crash, which involved a second vehicle, caused a traffic snarl along the usually busy road.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy